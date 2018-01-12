WORD OF SCHOOL SHOOTING PROVES FALSE; WARREN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INVESTIGATES

on 12/01/2018 |

On Friday afternoon at 1:45pm the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to South Warren High School in reference to a message that students received indicating the possibility of a school shooting. Both South Warren High and Middle Schools have full time deputies assigned as School Resource Officers which were present at the schools when this threat was made. The School Resource Officers acted quickly and efficiently to ensure the safety of students and staff while other responding deputies arrived on the scene. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank the students, school staff, and parents and guardians for their patience and cooperation during the investigation. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the FBI (Bowling Green Office). The investigation is ongoing at this time.