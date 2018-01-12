Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WORD OF SCHOOL SHOOTING PROVES FALSE; WARREN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INVESTIGATES

on 12/01/2018 |

On Friday afternoon at  1:45pm the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to South Warren High School in reference to a message that students received indicating the possibility of a school shooting. Both South Warren High and Middle Schools have full time deputies assigned as School Resource Officers which were present at the schools when this threat was made. The School Resource Officers acted quickly and efficiently to ensure the safety of students and staff while other responding deputies arrived on the scene. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank the students, school staff, and parents and guardians for their patience and cooperation during the investigation. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the FBI (Bowling Green Office). The investigation is ongoing at this time.

 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WORD OF SCHOOL SHOOTING PROVES FALSE; WARREN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INVESTIGATES”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JO ANNE LONDON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

The location could not be found.

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.