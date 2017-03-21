Work to remove Green River Dam #6 to begin March 28

The lock and dam, built in 1904 was closed to navigation traffic in August, 1951, more than 65 years ago. The Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Department of Interior Fish and Wildlife Service will partner together for the removal.

Dam removal will begin on March 28. Removal and excavation of the site will take several weeks to complete. Removal is also entirely dependent upon having safe conditions with regards to the Green River’s flow and height. Access at the site is limited.

During the dam’s removal, the Nolin Lake tailwater boat ramp will be closed to boat access. Within Mammoth Cave National Park, river access downstream of Green River Ferry will be closed during the project. The immediate area of Lock and Dam #6 is restricted to public access while work is underway for safety reasons. In addition to the dangerous water currents, the greatest hazard is being struck by flying rock or concrete debris during demolition. Approaching the dam from either land or water is restricted.

The Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District has coordinated with the U.S. Department of Interior Fish and Wildlife Service, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, Mammoth Cave National Park, The Nature Conservancy and the Kentucky Waterways Alliance on the dam removal.

There will be some positive environmental aspects as well, the area is expected to see the return of many mussel species, some endangered.

Dam removal will make opportunities available for canoe and kayak trips from Nolin Lake tailwater to Brownsville which is a little over eight miles in length. “Besides making the river safer, this project has the potential to increase paddle traffic in the area and increase visitor spending in Brownsville. Kayak and canoe trips ending in Brownsville will now be possible, which will help with the effort to make Brownsville a Kentucky Trail Town,” said Deryck Rodgers, natural resources project manager, Army Corps of Engineers Nolin River Lake.

Removing this lock and dam represents a great step forward in restoring the Green River’s natural flows,” said Cindy Dohner, the Service’s Southeast Regional Director. “That’s good for everything and everyone — the aquatic species that live in the river as well as the people who enjoy it. Kentucky’s anglers, boaters and the outfitters that support their passion play an important role in the Bluegrass State’s tourism economy. Congratulations to the partners that made this possible.”