WRECK AT DANGEROUS GLASGOW INTERSECTION LEAVES ONE INJURED

on 08/31/2018 |

Yesterday, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to a vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of Veterans Outer Loop and Frank Mills Road.



It was determined that a 2003 Ford Ranger (Unit 1) being operated by Orville Brown (age 67) of Glasgow Ky. was traveling northbound on Frank Mills Road and was attempting to pull onto Veterans Outer Loop and pulled into the path of a 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup (Unit 2) being operated by Roger Bunch (age 79) of Glasgow Ky. who was traveling westbound on Veterans Outer Loop.

Orville Brown was not injured.

Roger Bunch was transported by Barren/Metcalfe EMS to T J Samson Hospital for treatment. A passenger in his vehicle, Norma Bunch (age 75) was not injured.

The accident was investigated by Officer A J Rees , assisted by Glasgow Fire Dept. and Barren/Metcalfe EMS.