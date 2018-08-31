Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

WRECK AT DANGEROUS GLASGOW INTERSECTION LEAVES ONE INJURED

on 08/31/2018 |

Yesterday, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to a vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of Veterans Outer Loop and Frank Mills Road.

It was determined that a 2003 Ford Ranger (Unit 1) being operated by Orville Brown (age 67) of Glasgow Ky. was traveling northbound on Frank Mills Road and was attempting to pull onto Veterans Outer Loop and pulled into the path of a 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup (Unit 2) being operated by Roger Bunch (age 79) of Glasgow Ky. who was traveling westbound on Veterans Outer Loop.

Orville Brown was not injured.

Roger Bunch was transported by Barren/Metcalfe EMS to T J Samson Hospital for treatment. A passenger in his vehicle, Norma Bunch (age 75) was not injured.

The accident was investigated by Officer A J Rees , assisted by Glasgow Fire Dept. and Barren/Metcalfe EMS.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “WRECK AT DANGEROUS GLASGOW INTERSECTION LEAVES ONE INJURED”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

 

DILLARD RIGSBY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
70°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 08/31 40%
High 86° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 09/01 40%
High 88° / Low 70°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 09/02 20%
High 89° / Low 69°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.