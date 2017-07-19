Logo


WRENDLE JONES

on 07/19/2017

Wrendle Jones age 86 of Horse Cave, passed away Wednesday July 19, 2017 at his residence. He was a native of Hart County and a member of the Munfordville Church of Christ. He was a longtime farmer who loved to “Prank” someone.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Millard Jones and Lela Bell Jones, One sister, Ora Jones Carroll and one brother, Eldon Jones.

Wrendle is survived by his four children , Rebecca Hatcher and her husband Wayne of Cave City , Amanda Reynolds of Munfordville, Julia Williams and her husband Terry of Glasgow, and Mark Jones and his wife Judith of Hardyville.

Nine grandchildren, Mary Thompson, Daniel Hatcher, Nicole Sexton, Natalie Hughes, Alanda Johnson, Blake Williams, Katherine Jones , Quentin Jones and Elizabeth Jones.

Ten great-grandchildren. One brother, Everett Jones and his wife Dean of Valparaiso, IN. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017 in the Chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 4 until 8 on Friday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday.

