WRIGHT NAMED COMMONWEALTH ATTORNEY FOR 29TH CIRCUIT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (March 31, 2017) – Gov. Matt Bevin today appointed Ronald “Brian” Wright, of Liberty, as Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 29th Judicial Circuit of Kentucky, representing Adair and Casey counties.

This appointment fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Gail Williams and is effective April 16, 2017.

Wright earned his bachelor’s degree in government and economics at Centre College, before completing his juris doctorate from the University of Kentucky College of Law.

He has previously served as Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney (1998-2002) and as Commonwealth’s Attorney (2002-2012) for the 29th Judicial Circuit, prosecuting a wide array of felony offenses including multiple capital murder trials. Wright was named “Outstanding Commonwealth’s Attorney of the Year” by the Kentucky Attorney General in 2006.

“I am very appreciative of Gov. Bevin for having confidence to appoint me as Commonwealth’s Attorney for Adair and Casey counties,” said Wright. “I have enjoyed the past four years in private practice, and I have been honored to represent clients in various legal matters in southcentral Kentucky. However, I have spent the majority of my legal career as a prosecutor, and I am thankful that the governor has given me the opportunity to return to this position and to serve my community as Commonwealth’s Attorney.”

Wright is married to Nikki Wright, a speech pathologist in the Casey County School System, and the couple has two sons, Coleman and Brady.

He shall serve until the position is filled in accordance with the results of the November 2018 midterm election, pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Kentucky Constitution.