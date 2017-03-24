Yema Cleo Adwell Harlow 89 of Glasgow died Friday, March 24, 2017 at T. J. Samson Hospital. Originally from Freedom, KY she was the daughter of the late Ernest Delmore “E.D.” Adwell and Susie Payne Adwell. She was a member of Coral Hill Baptist Church and was a founding member of the Edmonton Hoedowners. She loved to clog and square dance.

She was also preceded in death by 4 brothers, Cline, Clellan, Roy and Kiah Adwell and one sister Buena Adwell.

She is survived by a large, loving family including 3 sons, James Michael (Bunny) Harlow, Mark (Cheryl) Harlow and Johnny (Linda) Harlow all of Glasgow; 2 daughters Lonna Harlow of Michigan and Cheryl (Dempsey) Compass of Glasgow; 13 grandchildren, Renay (Walt)Wittenauer of South Carolina, Brandon (Andrea) Harlow of Glasgow, Faith (Alon) Erlichman of Texas, Leslie (Christina) Harlow of Texas, Holly (Mike) Shirley of Colorado, Alicia (Jeremy) Page of Glasgow, Jacob (Stephanie) Hood of Nashville, James, Brian and Trent Updike of Michigan, Kris (Grant) Furlong of Georgetown, Dereck (Jenny) Furlong of Glasgow, and Aaron Copass of Lexington; 3 step-grandchildren T. E. Hicks of Florida, Tracie Tarter of Horse Cave and Tobie Copass of Glasgow. 28 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild also survive as well as numerous nieces, nephews, a sister-in-law Ailene Harlow and is Mama and Mema Harlow to many more.

Funeral services will be 1pm Tuesday, March 28th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 4pm until 8pm and Tuesday morning until time for the service.