YOU CAN HELP A LOCAL YOUTH GROUP FUND THEIR MISSION TRIP AND FIND SOME GOOD DEALS THIS SATURDAY

on 04/13/2018
      Michael Nunnaly

That was Micheal Nunnally describing a missioin trip that his church, Gethsemande Baptist has planned for this summer.

Why Eastern Kentucky, Nunnally says it will be good for the kids to see that they really do have it made compared to other kids their age:

      Michael Nunnaly

 

The church is supportive, the community is excited and the kids are ready to go. The only thing left is to pay for the trip, and that is a work in progress.

The work continues this Saturday.  The youth group will be having a yard sale beginning at 6:30am at Will’s Wheels located at 4413 Burkesville Road.

If it rains, the yard sale will be rescheduled for another Saturday

 

 

 

