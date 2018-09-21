Logo


YOU CAN HELP HURRICANE VICTIMS WITH SOMETHING SIMPLE

on 09/21/2018 |

Hurricane Florence may have not affected our region, but that doesn’t mean you can’t help. While Farmers RECC has sent some of it’s linemen to help restore power in South Carolina, you can help by simply donating blood or platelets. According to a press release from the American Red Cross, individuals outside the affected areas are urged to help by giving blood or platelets to care for patients in the storm’s path and across the country. People can also help by making a financial donation to support relief efforts.

Hurricane Florence’s wrath left catastrophic damage behind and also took a toll on blood and platelet donations. Nearly 200 Red Cross blood drives in the Southeast were forced to cancel, resulting in more than 5,200 uncollected blood and platelet donations.

Donors of all blood types are urged to help restore hope to patients across the country by making an appointment today to give blood or platelets. Appointments can be made by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
There will also be a blood drive at:

Scottsville Baptist Church, 301 E. Main St. Scottsville, KY. 42164
10/12/2018: 1 – 5 p.m.

