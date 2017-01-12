YOU CANNOT SLEEP AND DRIVE

A Glasgow man is arrested after police say he was passed out at a stop sign.

Early Monday morning, Officer Zane Greer with the GPD, saw a 1999 Toyota pickup stopped at the intersection of Leslie Avenue and West Brown, and the driver appeared to be passed out. Officer Greer approached the car and, according to the citation, smelled spice and saw the driver, 25 year old Bradley Sheets, passed out behind the wheel. Sheets did not pass field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. Sheets was charged with License To Be In Possession, Failure To Produce Insurance Card, Possession of Synthetic Drugs, DUI and Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess.

Officer Brandon Fletcher, with the Glasgow Police Department, assisted the Barren River Drug Task Force with a search warrant execution on a residence on Bryan Street. When they executed the search warrant, a substantial amount of synthetic marijuana was found inside. According to the citation, evidence of drug trafficking was found as well. The primary resident, 51 year old Annette Edmonds, was arrested and charged with Possession of Synthetic Drugs and Trafficking In Synthetic Drugs.

Both were taken to and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.