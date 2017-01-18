YOU WILL NEED MORE THAN A DRIVERS LICENSE TO GET INTO KENTUCKY ARMY POSTS AND OTHER FEDERAL AGENCIES

In just a few weeks, a Kentucky driver’s license alone won’t get you into Fort Knox anymore — or Kentucky’s other U.S. Army post, Fort Campbell, or some other federal agencies that require a state driver’s license as proof of identity.

Starting Jan. 30, visitors will have to provide an additional ID, such as a passport, because Kentucky has failed to conform with requirements of a 2005 federal anti-terrorism law known as “Real ID” aimed at blocking people from obtaining false driver’s licenses.

Fort Knox, the Army post southwest of Louisville that gets thousands of visitors a year, has posted an explicit warning on its website.

Without a change in state law, the biggest impact comes next year. Starting in January 2018, federal law bars people from flying on domestic flights without additional identification, such as a passport, if their state does not have an approved driver’s license.

Kentucky is one of nine states that lack a law conforming to federal Real ID standards for tighter security around issuance of driver’s licenses, according to USA TODAY. It was signed into law in 2005 by President George W. Bush to improve security after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States but gave states additional time to comply. Indiana offers residents the option of obtaining a Real ID license.

Two Kentucky lawmakers whose districts are near the Army posts have filed House Bill 77 to make the state’s driver’s license comply with Real ID standards. The standards, which require more scrutiny of applicants and verification of information, have been opposed by some — including Libertarian and tea party groups — as too invasive and potentially costly.

It’s the second attempt to pass such a law in Kentucky.

Despite opposition, Kentucky lawmakers in the final hours of the 2016 legislative session passed a Real ID bill at the urging of Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican who took office in December 2015. But Bevin startled lawmakers by vetoing the same measure he’d supported following a tea party backlash.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers hope the state can persuade the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, who is to be sworn in Friday, to issue Kentucky a temporary reprieve from the law.

In October, the administration of President Barack Obama denied Kentucky’s request for a one-year extension of time to comply with the requirements. Kentucky had already obtained a previous one-year extension in 2015.