Today, the House passed a measure aimed to properly recognize student-enlistees who have received a qualifying score for their branch of service on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test as career-ready, according to Kentucky Board of Education standards. House Bill 231 is championed by Rep. Steve Riley, R-Glasgow.

“Young men and women who are dedicating their lives to serving our country deserve to be properly recognized by the Board of Education,” said Rep. Riley. “This legislation will ensure these students are appropriately identified as career-ready, while making sure our schools receive the proper credit for preparing our students. I thank the House for swiftly passing this measure, and look forward to its consideration in the Senate.”

Currently, students who take the ASVAB and enlist are only eligible to obtain career-ready status if they receive a score of 50 or higher. However, most branches of the armed forces only require scores within the thirties. House Bill 231 will expand the pool of career-ready students who are clearly eligible for the workforce, by accepting the standards set by the U.S. Department of Defense.

The measure passed the House on a vote of 93-0. It heads to the Senate for consideration where, if passed, will be sent to Governor Matt Bevin to be signed into law.