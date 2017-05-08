on 08/05/2017 |

Zachary Taylor Gray, age 20, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2017, as a result of a motorcycle accident in Marrowbone, Kentucky. He is survived by his father, John David Gray of Burkesville, Kentucky, his daughter, Hadley Mariah Gray of Glasgow, Kentucky, his siblings, John Harley Gray of Burkesville, Kentucky, Kalena McKenzie Gray of Albany, Kentucky his paternal grandparents, Dudley and Becky Gray of Burkesville, Kentucky, his maternal grandmother, Barbara Sue McClain of Celina, Tennessee plus several nieces, nephews and cousins. The Funeral Service will be conducted on Sunday August 6, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with burial in the McDonald Cemetery in Clay County, Tennessee. The Family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday August 5, 2017 at Norris-New Funeral Home until the funeral hour on Sunday. In lieu of flowers contributions appreciated to: The Hadley Mariah Gray Scholarship Fund, c/o Citizens Bank of Cumberland County, 209 Keen Street, Burkesville, Kentucky 42717. Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of funeral arrangements.