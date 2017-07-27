Logo


ZADIE SIDDENS

on 07/27/2017 |

Zadie Siddens, 77 of Glasgow, died Thursday, July 27, 2017 July 27, 2017 at her residence. She was born in Peytonsburg, KY the daughter of the late Paul Roosevelt Groce and Dollie Ann (Blythe) Groce. She was a homemaker, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Cedar Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter Susan Siddens of Glasgow; step daughter Mary Beth Siddens of Glasgow; step son Alan Siddens of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren Scotty Holman, James Siddens, Dwight Siddens and Josh Harp all of Glasgow; sister Sylvia Ann Kinslow of Glasgow; 2 brothers Melvin Groce (Connie) and Eddie Paul Groce (Pat) all of Glasgow. In addition to her parents she is preceded by her husband James Harold Siddens, step daughter Joyce Siddens and 2 sisters Betty Jones and Hallie Rene Groce.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Saturday, July 29, 2017 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4:00pm Friday at the funeral home.

