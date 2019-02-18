Logo


ZANE GREY VINCENT

02/18/2019

Zane Grey Vincent, 79, of Bee Spring passed away Feb. 15, 2019 at his daughter’s home in Louisville.

The Edmonson County native was a retired Ford Motor Co. employee, was also retired from state government and was a US Navy veteran. He was a son of the late Clyde Jennings Vincent and Elasta Jane Vincent and the husband of the late Ann Barker Vincent. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Granville Vincent (Nina) and Terry Kinser; a step brother, Billy Kinser; and a step sister, Elsie Dean Baugh.

Funeral mass will be held at 12:00 PM Tuesday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, where he was a member, with burial to follow in Vincent Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-8 Monday and after 9:00 AM Tuesday at Gravil Funeral Home.

Surviving are a daughter, Cynthia Brown (Jeff) of Louisville; a son, Terry Vincent of Louisville; three brothers, Ronald “Bandy” Vincent (Marlene) and Larry Kinser (Glyfada) of Brownsville; and Riley Kinser of Bee Spring; a granddaughter, Melanie Brown; and several nieces and nephews.

