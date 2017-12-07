Logo


ZANYA E. TARTAR

on 07/12/2017 |

Zanya E. Tartar, 40, of Glasgow, Kentucky, formerly of Monticello, Indiana,  passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2017.  She was a daughter of Kenny Meadows and Yalanda Tartar.

Besides her parents she is survived by three children: Michealla Braden, Travis Tartar and Zachary Pettigrew; two sisters: Jessica Murphy and Calandra Tartar and significant other: Rusty Lewis.

Funeral services will be at 5PM Saturday, July 15, 2017 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with cremation to follow. Visitation will be at the funeral home after 10AM Saturday.

