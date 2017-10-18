on 10/18/2017 |

Zella Thompson, 94 of Munfordville passed away at 10:25am Wednesday, October 18, 2017 in ER at Hardin Memorial Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Orville & Pearl Thompson Gonterman. She taught school at Pine Grove in 1941 and she and her husband Clint owned a country grocery store in Cub Run.

Ms. Thompson was saved as a little girl at Pine Grove Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clint and a daughter-Joanna Napper

She is survived by:

Two sons-Marvin Ray Thompson & wife Antionette of Cub Run

Darryl Thompson & wife Mary Ellen of Elizabethtown

Son-in-law-Jim Napper of Shepherdsville

12 Grandchildren-Davie Childress & wife Renee, James Napper & wife Rhonda,

Jason Napper, Angela Mabrey & hus. Wayne, Rekita Thompson, Candace Gross & hus. Tyler, Tom Thompson, Tammy Johnston & hus. Kevin, Anita Thompson, Marsha Shewmaker & hus. Billy, Marla Thompson & hus. Pete Goulet and Carol Thompson

24 Great-grandchildren & 1 great-great grandchild

Several nieces & nephews also survive

Funeral services for Zella Thompson will be 1pm Saturday, Oct. 21 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Stith officiating. Burial will be in the Cub Run Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 1-8pm and after 9am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the Cub Run Cemetery Fund. These donations may be left at the funeral home.