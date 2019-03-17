on 03/17/2019 |

Zoey Marie Smith, infant daughter of Jason and Katherine Smith, died on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Lacie Smith; Mamaw, Phyllis Slinker; Papaw, J.R. Singletary; Poppy, Richard Wheeler; Nana, Ann Wheeler; several uncles, aunts and cousins also survive.

A graveside service will be held 2:30 PM, Monday, March 18th at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family Monday at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home, from 10:00 AM until time for the graveside service at the cemetery.