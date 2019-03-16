Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ZOO REOPENS AFTER SINKHOLE OPENED UP THE SIZE OF A FOOTBALL FIELD

on 03/16/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville Zoo in Kentucky is set to reopen after a sinkhole opened up and ate a patch of land about as wide as a football field.
News outlets report the zoo is set to open Friday. The sinkhole opened last week and was estimated to be about 50 yards by 85 yards (45 meters by 75 meters) and about 50 feet (15 meters) deep in some spots.
Officials said Thursday that the sinkhole’s cause still is unclear. Zoo spokeswoman Kyle Shepherd has said no people or animals were reported injured and no buildings damaged.
She says the zoo has secured the site and is now focusing on repairs. Fencing will be installed about 40 feet from the sinkhole and stay in place until officials devise a more permanent solution.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ZOO REOPENS AFTER SINKHOLE OPENED UP THE SIZE OF A FOOTBALL FIELD”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

TIFFANY AND JARRETT WYATT

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
27°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 03/16 0%
High 52° / Low 30°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 03/17 0%
High 56° / Low 29°
Clear
Clear
Monday 03/18 10%
High 50° / Low 28°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.