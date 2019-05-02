Logo


ZORA JANE DECKER

on 02/05/2019 |

Zora Jane Decker, age 88, of Park City, KY, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, at Medical Center at Caverna in Horse Cave, KY. She was a homemaker and worked on the farm and was a member of Little Flock Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed her family and making white oak baskets.

She was the daughter of the late Kurtie Waddell and the late Damie Meredith Waddell. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Robert “Norman” Decker and two great grandchildren, Easton Childress and Carter Decker; four brothers and four sisters.

She is survived two daughters, Ann Childress and husband Danny, Park City, KY, Boneda Childress and husband Mike, Park City, KYt; two sons, Steve Decker and wife Katrina, Bonnieville, KY, Randall Decker and Leona, Park City, KY; twelve grandchildren, several great grandchildren, several great great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home and from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Friday, February 8, 2019 at Little Flock Missionary Baptist Church.  Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Friday, February 8, 2019 at Little Flock Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Jack Srygler and Bro. Junior Shirley officiating. Interment will be at Little Flock Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.

 

Condolences may be left at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.

