Zula Francis Lucas, 90 of Bowling Green died Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Colonial Manor Nursing Facility with family and friends at her side

The Adair County native was a daughter of the late Clarence and Hilda Pierce Branham and wife of the late Lester Thomas Lucas. She is preceded in death by four sisters, Nina McKinney, Vernell Branham, Barbara Burton, Mertie Firkins; two brothers, Jesse and Ray Branham. Zula was a homemaker and a member of Penns Chapel Church of Christ.

Her survivors include one daughter, Rosemary Keown (Edwin), five sons, David Lucas, Darrell Lucas (Naomi), Paul Lucas, Phillip Lucas (Bonnie), Jeffery Lucas (Pam); six grandchildren, Brian Keown, Eric Keown (Kristen), Jason Lucas (Rachel), Adam Lucas (Alecia), Brandon Lucas, Shannon Chichester (Robert); five great grandchildren, Jacob Lucas, David Lucas, Luci Lucas, Isaiah Lucas, Lacey Lucas, one brother Melvin Branham and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Wed. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Penns Chapel Cemetery. Visitation Tues 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.