100 Years of Kentucky High School Basketball Museum Coming to ACSH

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – The 2020 District 15 basketball tournament will have a special attraction Feb. 28. The Kentucky Historical Society’s HistoryMobile basketball museum – saluting the first 100 years of high school basketball in Kentucky – will be at the Allen County-Scottsville High School from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. on the final night of the tournament.

“It’s a stroll through “100 Years of Kentucky High School Basketball” that brings you back to the thrill of attending a high school basketball game,” said Alli Robic, the Community Engagement Coordinator with the Kentucky Historical Society. “Through images, audio, video, and reproduction artifacts, the exhibit looks at changes in technology and rules as well as the barriers and opportunities that only high school basketball can offer. Players, teams, coaches, fans, and renowned gyms from across the state are featured.”

Robic said it’s a wonderful opportunity for parents and children to not only reflect but also learn about the sport that has impacted the lives of thousands. The museum is also interactive, designed to promote family conversation as parents/grandparents share their interaction with high school basketball to future generations.

“100 Years of Kentucky High School Basketball” is a colorful and engaging display with hands-on components, such as feeling the difference between a 1916 basketball and a 2016 basketball,” Robic pointed out. “Kids visiting have the opportunity to engage with their parents and grandparents in the exhibit. Sparked by images of basketball in Kentucky through time, grandparents tell stories of when they played basketball. Kids can compare their own experiences to those of Kentuckians from the past.”

The exhibit was prompted as the Kentucky High School Athletic Association celebrates the first century of high school basketball in the Commonwealth, an Allen County Schools press release said.

“Spurred by the 100th anniversary of the first state championship in Kentucky, the HistoryMobile was created to engage visitors by connecting them with the unique experience that is basketball in Kentucky,” Robic said. “Today, Kentucky is the only high school program in the country with a Sweet 16 championship. To many, Kentucky IS basketball.”

Admission is free to the HistoryMobile as the exhibit is brought to schools around the state at no cost thanks to generous donors. AC-SH athletic director Kerry Harwood toured the museum late last year and pursued plans for the visit to coincide with this year’s District 15 tournament.

