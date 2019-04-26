100,000 ACRES WORTH SAVING IN APPALACHIA

0 Shares

The Nature Conservancy chapters of Kentucky and Tennessee have announced the acquisition of 100,000 acres of working forestland in the globally significant Central Appalachian Mountains of southeast Kentucky and northeast Tennessee.

The property, known as Ataya, represents one of the largest land conservation and ecological restoration projects TNC has targeted in the Central Appalachians.

They plan to manage the property as a working forest, using sustainable forestry practices to improve and maintain the health of the forests. The project aims to protect wildlife habitat, secure clean water for people and nature, and sequester atmospheric carbon to mitigate climate change, all while fostering important investments in local economies.

These areas are along the Cumberland-Pine Mountain corridor, projected to be one of the most important migratory corridors in the face of a changing climate. Many people currently use and enjoy the property for hiking, hunting, and other outdoor recreation pursuits. In taking on this project, TNC is committed to connecting its conservation work to the needs and interests of local communities.

Ownership of the property is divided in two: a surface estate, and a sub-surface mineral estate, which will continue to be owned by third parties.

The project is being supported in part by a Program-Related Investment loan from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation.