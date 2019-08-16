2 arrested in Glasgow, drugs found in apartment

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – Two people were arrested Thursday after police searched an apartment on Cleveland Avenue.

Glasgow Police says officers initially responded in reference to a drug complaint at the home. When they arrived, they made contact with Linda Choate, of Glasgow, and Cassidy Williams, of Bowling Green. Police found methamphetamine and needles at the apartment.

Choate was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, third or greater offense (methamphetamine); and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Williams was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine); and possession of a controlled substance.

Both were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.