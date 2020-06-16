2 injured during Monday evening fire in Glasgow

15 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Fire Department responded to a residential fire Monday evening, and a resident and firefighter were hurt.

Fire officials discovered a significant fire on the front of the structure. The fire started in a bedroom, a news release said.

There was a significant fire and smoke damage to the home’s inside.

Six GFD units responded and 17 personnel were on the scene. Several other units from the East Barren, Haywood and South Barren Fire Department responded.

A resident of the home was taken to T.J. Samson Hospital for injuries and was later released. A firefighter was treated at the scene for an injury.

No other injuries were reported.

