2 juveniles charged in Harlan County High threat
Two Harlan County High School students have been charged with terroristic threatening after a threat.
Kentucky State Police say the students made nonspecific threats toward Harlan County High School. An anonymous tip led police to the students, according to a news release.
Police say an officer received the complaint Saturday afternoon and troopers followed up immediately. The juveniles were charged with second degree terroristic threatening.
Police say they continue to follow leads.