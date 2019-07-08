2 Scottsville men arrested at Walmart, police find drugs

Two Scottsville men have been arrested at Walmart following a traffic stop.
Police say they searched the vehicle and located methamphetamine and a syringe.
Police arrested 26-year-old Steven Payne, of Scottsville with first degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense (methamphetamine).
Justin Carter, of Scottsville, was also arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine) and possession drug paraphernalia.
Both were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.
Please Leave a Reply