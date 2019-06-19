22 arrested after major drug bust in Bonnieville

0 Shares

Police say a three day drug bust has led to the arrest of 12 people, the citation of eight people, and the location of one fugitive. The investigation occurred June 1, 2 and 3 when the Kentucky State Police, Hart County Sheriff’s Office, Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force and the Munfordville Police Department police searched a detail in Bonnieville.

22 people were arrested and cited from the event. Through the investigation, police seized 450 grams of marijuana, two grams of crystal meth, 53 THC vapes, 77 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 45 dosage units of MDMA, 20 dosage units of LSD, three amphetamines, eight Adderall, one gram of THC wax and two grams of cocaine.

Those arrested included: Spencer Rigson, Luke Durigon, Jay Ciccolini, Maxwell Durigon, Christopher Thompson, Terry Kinzie, Logan Strong, Casey Smith, Peyton Sadler, Hector Macias, Adam Fogelmanchanes, Rachel Meyer, James Heath, Morgan Sanger, Shane Eisenhauer, Desiree Matthies, Edvin Cardona-Ramirez, Richard Bassett, Cecilia Gonzalzles, Richard Shepard, John Rankin and Gianni Vecchio.