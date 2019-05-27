WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

3 arrested following traffic stop in Glasgow

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Last Wednesday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to South Franklin Street in reference to a complaint.

Police made contact with Chasiti Wilburn, Donald Wilburn, Thomas Dobson and received consent to search their vehicle. Police located a glass pipe with drug residue. Dobson admitted to Officer Warnock they had smoked methamphetamine inside the vehicle with the windows rolled up and a small child in the back seat. Officer Warnock notified DSS to ensure the welfare of the small child.

Donald Wilburn, Edmonton, was arrested and charged with first degree wanton endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chasiti Wilburn, Edmonton, was arrested and charged with first degree wanton endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas Dobson, Glasgow, was arrested and charged with first degree wanton endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officer John Warnock made the arrest.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.