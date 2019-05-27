3 arrested following traffic stop in Glasgow

0 Shares

Last Wednesday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to South Franklin Street in reference to a complaint.

Police made contact with Chasiti Wilburn, Donald Wilburn, Thomas Dobson and received consent to search their vehicle. Police located a glass pipe with drug residue. Dobson admitted to Officer Warnock they had smoked methamphetamine inside the vehicle with the windows rolled up and a small child in the back seat. Officer Warnock notified DSS to ensure the welfare of the small child.

Donald Wilburn, Edmonton, was arrested and charged with first degree wanton endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chasiti Wilburn, Edmonton, was arrested and charged with first degree wanton endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas Dobson, Glasgow, was arrested and charged with first degree wanton endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officer John Warnock made the arrest.