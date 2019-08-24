3 arrests made in connection to Kentucky State Fair weapon discharge

0 Shares

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Kentucky State Police says three people were arrested this week in relation to the Kentucky State Fair investigation. A weapon was discharged at the fair Aug. 17.

A 15-year old male of Louisville, who was identified as the person who discharged the weapon, was arrested. The juvenile was charged with first degree possession of a handgun by a minor and wanton endangerment.

Police say a 16-year old male juvenile of Louisville was also charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and an 18-year old male, identified as Jalen Hume, of Louisville, was arrested. Hume was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and violation of a court order.

Investigators recovered a single shell casing that was found at the sight of the disruption Aug. 17. KSP Detectives utilized gun trace technology to link the shell casing to the weapon it was fired from. This same weapon was used in a Louisville area crime earlier this month, which ultimately provided leads to the individuals involved in discharging a weapon at the State Fair.

KSP was assisted by LMPD and the gun trace technology is part of a program operated and maintained by the ATF.