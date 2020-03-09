3 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky, bringing total to 4

0 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Three more cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Kentucky, bringing the state’s total to four. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the new cases Sunday.

He says state lab tests confirmed the latest positive cases in Fayette, Harrison and Jefferson counties. Beshear said all three individuals are in isolation. He says no further information would be released. Kentucky’s first case of the new coronavirus was announced Friday, a patient from Harrison County in northern Kentucky who is in isolation at a hospital in Lexington.

