3 people arrested in Glasgow home, children removed from residence

Three people were behind bars Saturday in Glasgow after an attempt to serve a warrant.

Glasgow Police responded to Shorthorn Street. An officer made contact with Anne Murrey and confirmed she had an active warrant. She also had methamphetamine.

Police searched the home and located digital scales, methamphetamine, marijuana and a loaded handgun.

Children were in the home and social services removed them.

Murrey, Heather Lyons and Tracy Wright, all of Glasgow, were arrested on charges relating to trafficking a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking marijuana.

All three suspects were placed in the Barren County Jail.