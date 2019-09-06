4 arrested in Glasgow on drug charges

6 Shares

Several people have been arrested after Glasgow Police responded to Bryan Street in reference to a drug complaint.

A news release says officers responded last Thursday and arrested four people on drug charges. They say methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana were discovered.

Robert A. Fields, Austin T. Pedigo, Dalton L. Busey and Charles L. Busey, all of Glasgow, were arrested on charges relating to with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of synthetic drugs and possession drug paraphernalia.

All were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.