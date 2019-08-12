4 treated after Fed-Ex spill scare at T.J. Samson Hospital

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – A spill at T.J. Samson Community Hospital caused hours of uncertainty among hospital officials and emergency responders Friday.

Police say a Fed-Ex truck contained a spill that caused delivery drivers to seek medical attention.

Glasgow Fire Department searched the truck and was unable to detect any hazardous fumes or any spilling liquids with chemical detection equipment. According to a news release, “the truck was sealed” and placed in an isolated area in the parking lot.

Glasgow Fire Chief Brian Marr says a driver advised fire personnel on scene that he detected an odor at a previous stop. The driver said his eyes, nose and throat became irritated. Three Fed-Ex employees and one hospital staff member were treated in the emergency room following the incident.

According to a news release from T.J. Regional Health, a hazardous company was on scene to search the premises, but no signs of hazardous spill were detected.

The truck has been taken to the Glasgow Landfill for further inspection.

Officials say hospital operations remained normal during the period of closure.