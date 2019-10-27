41st Annual Turkey Trot today

0 Shares

The 41st annual Turkey Trot will be today on the Glasgow Square. Pre-registration begins at 2PM on the Square. This event is sponsore by the Glasgow Parks and Recreation Department.

The Glasgow Police Department has kept a busy schedule this weekend.

Glasgow Police Officer Justin Kirkpatrick tells WCLU News a major event will close some portions of roadways in Glasgow Sunday.

Kirkpatrick says the event will likely not impede traffic. However, he says motorists should use caution as some blockades will be used to facilitate the Turkey Trot race.

Stay tuned to WCLU News in the coming days for more information regarding upcoming events.