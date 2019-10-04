4TH ANNUAL GLASGOW HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME TO BE HELD APRIL 14

on 04/10/2019 |

The 4th Annual Glasgow High School Athletic Hall of Fame is this Sunday, April 14.

Glasgow High School Athletic Director Craig Cassady told WCLU News what to expect at the ceremony.

Meet and Greet will be in the foyer at GHS at 1:30 p.m. and an induction ceremony at 2:00 p.m. in the GHS auditorium.

The following will go into this class:

Kay Bush – 1974 inductee

Chuck Jones – 1976 inductee

Keith Mansfield – 1980 inductee

Bryan Baysinger – 1989 inductee

Susan Bryant Knabel – 1996 inductee

Sam Royse – Coach inductee