4TH ANNUAL GLASGOW HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME TO BE HELD APRIL 14

The 4th Annual Glasgow High School Athletic Hall of Fame is this Sunday, April 14.
Glasgow High School Athletic Director Craig Cassady told WCLU News what to expect at the ceremony.
Meet and Greet will be in the foyer at GHS at 1:30 p.m. and an induction ceremony at 2:00 p.m. in the GHS auditorium.
The following will go into this class:
Kay Bush – 1974 inductee
Chuck Jones – 1976 inductee
Keith Mansfield – 1980 inductee
Bryan Baysinger – 1989 inductee
Susan Bryant Knabel – 1996 inductee
Sam Royse – Coach inductee
