4th REGION BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL PAIRINGS SET

Pairings for the 4th Region Baseball tournament at WKU in Bowling Green are as follows:
Monday 5/27 10 am Franklin Simpson vs. South Warren
12:15 pm Allen County Scottsville vs. Cumberland County
4 pm Russell County vs. Glasgow
6:15 pm Bowling Green vs. Logan County
The semi-finals will be Tuesday afternoon at 5 and 7:15pm, with the Championship at 6pm on Wednesday. Gate admission is $6.00
Pairings for the 4th Region softball tournament at WKU in Bowling Green are as follows:
Monday 5/27 at 11 am Russell County vs. Warren East
1 pm Barren County vs. Franklin Simpson
5 pm Logan County vs. Metcalfe County
7 pm South Warren vs. Allen County Scottsville
