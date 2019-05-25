4th REGION BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL PAIRINGS SET

0 Shares

Pairings for the 4th Region Baseball tournament at WKU in Bowling Green are as follows:

Monday 5/27 10 am Franklin Simpson vs. South Warren

12:15 pm Allen County Scottsville vs. Cumberland County

4 pm Russell County vs. Glasgow

6:15 pm Bowling Green vs. Logan County

The semi-finals will be Tuesday afternoon at 5 and 7:15pm, with the Championship at 6pm on Wednesday. Gate admission is $6.00

Pairings for the 4th Region softball tournament at WKU in Bowling Green are as follows:

Monday 5/27 at 11 am Russell County vs. Warren East

1 pm Barren County vs. Franklin Simpson

5 pm Logan County vs. Metcalfe County

7 pm South Warren vs. Allen County Scottsville