4th REGION BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL PAIRINGS SET

Pairings for the 4th Region Baseball tournament at  WKU in Bowling Green are as follows:

Monday 5/27  10 am   Franklin Simpson vs. South Warren

12:15 pm Allen County Scottsville vs. Cumberland County

4 pm Russell County vs. Glasgow

6:15 pm Bowling Green vs. Logan County

The semi-finals will be Tuesday afternoon at  5 and 7:15pm, with the Championship at 6pm on Wednesday.  Gate admission is $6.00

 

Pairings for the 4th Region softball tournament at WKU in Bowling Green are as follows:

Monday 5/27 at 11 am Russell County vs. Warren East

1 pm Barren County vs. Franklin Simpson

5 pm  Logan County vs. Metcalfe County

7 pm  South Warren vs. Allen County Scottsville

 

 

 

