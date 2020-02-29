4th Region Ticket Sales Today

2 Shares

Friday morning the Girls 4th Region Tournament draw took place at Warren East High School. The Lady Scotties will play in the opening game tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. vs. Russell Co at E.A. Diddle Arena on the campus of Western Kentucky University. Please see attachment for the complete tournament bracket.

Tickets will be sold today ( February 29) in the foyer of Glasgow High School from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Presale tickets are $6 or $8 at the gate.

With the Lady Scotties playing tomorrow, the Spring Meet the Scotties schedule will remain the same as previously scheduled. Spring Meet the Scotties will be held Monday, March 2 with a meal served at 5:00 p.m. in the cafeteria at Glasgow High School with player introductions beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the GHS gymnasium.

