4th Region Ticket Sales Today
Friday morning the Girls 4th Region Tournament draw took place at Warren East High School. The Lady Scotties will play in the opening game tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. vs. Russell Co at E.A. Diddle Arena on the campus of Western Kentucky University. Please see attachment for the complete tournament bracket.
Tickets will be sold today ( February 29) in the foyer of Glasgow High School from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Presale tickets are $6 or $8 at the gate.
With the Lady Scotties playing tomorrow, the Spring Meet the Scotties schedule will remain the same as previously scheduled. Spring Meet the Scotties will be held Monday, March 2 with a meal served at 5:00 p.m. in the cafeteria at Glasgow High School with player introductions beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the GHS gymnasium.