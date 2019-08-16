5 arrested in Glasgow drug bust

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – Several Glasgow residents were arrested Thursday at a Newman Street home in Glasgow. Police were there to serve an active warrant.

According to a news release, police found methamphetamine, Xanax and drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Stock was arrested and charged with first degree wanton endangerment; and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine).

Jennifer Huff was arrested and charged with first degree wanton endangerment.

John Jewell was arrested and charged with first degree wanton endangerment.

Francisco Pascual was arrested and charged with first degree wanton endangerment.

Takeisha Pascual was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine); first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Police say several officers assisted in the arrests and social services assisted due to a child in the home.