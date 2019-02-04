WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER OFFICERS FIND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA IN SAFE

on 04/02/2019 |

A woman was arrested Sunday after officers found her to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Glasgow Police Department responded to Columbia Avenue in reference to a suspicious person complaint.

Officer Andrew Moore located and made contact with Stephanie Whitlow and received consent to search her vehicle. Officers located inside a metal safe that contained a syringe loaded with methamphetamine, a glass pipe, additional syringes and three small bags of methamphetamine.

Stephanie Whitlow of Knob Lick Ky., was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, third or greater offense (methamphetamine), giving an officer false identifying information, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrest was made by Officer Andrew Moore, assisted by Officer Guy Turcotte and Sgt. Jessie Barton.