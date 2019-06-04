CHURCH AND COMMUNITY CALENDAR FOR SATURDAY, APRIL 6, 2019

on 04/06/2019 |

Community and Church Events- Saturday, April 6, 2019

A Chili Supper sponsored by the Square Compass Club of Allen Lodge #24 F and AM will be held tonight at 5PM on the 3rd floor of the U S Bank Building in Glasgow. Menu will be soup, chili, cornbread, crackers, drinks and deserts. The cost is $5 and children under 12 eat free. Proceeds will go to Kids Hope.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.

A benefit singing will be held at the International Lighthouse Church in Campbellsville from 4 to 7PM today. The Skipworth Family will be the guest singers. There will also be a bake sale. The cost is $5. The church is located at 99 Lighthouse Highway. Pastor Anna Overstreet welcomes everyone. For more information call 270-403-7975.

There will be a Doggie Bone Hunt this Sunday, April 7 at Jackie Browning Park in Glasgow with registration and photos beginning at 2PM. Dogs must be on a leash and the cost is $12 per dog which includes a photo. Rain date is April 14. For more information call 651-7297.

There will be a Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting this Monday, April 8 in the high school library at 4:30PM.

Mammoth Cave National Park rangers will celebrate International Night Sky Week with a Mammoth Cave Star Party at 8 PM this Sunday, April 7. Attendees will view planets and other night sky delights through telescopes provided by the park. The event will begin outside of the park’s visitor center and last until 10 PM. Star Party participants are welcome to bring their own telescopes to set up during the event. In the event of heavily clouded skies, a program at the outdoor amphitheater will be substituted for the telescope viewing activity. For more information on the Mammoth Cave Star Party, please call 270-758-2180.

An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be at the T J Samson Health Pavilion next Wednesday, April 10 from 1PM to 6PM and on Thursday, April 11 at Caverna High School from 11:30AM to 5:30PM. All blood types are needed especially type O.

Barren County High School will be taking nominations for parent representatives for the SBDM Council for the 2019-2020 school year. Nominations will be taken April 8 thru April 12 at 3:00 PM. Please contact Brandy Pendygraft at BCHS 651-6315 if you wish to be placed on the ballot. Elections will be held April 15 and 16 from 7:30-3:30 in the offices of Barren County High School and the Trojan Academy.

There will be a Veteran’s Resource and Job Fair on April 11 from 10AM to 2PM at the National Guard Armory. This is a free event and open to the public.

Mammoth Cave National Park will celebrate Wildflower Day on Saturday, April 13 with ranger and volunteer led walks, talks, and activities beginning in the park at 9:30 am. The park is home to over 100 species of spring wildflowers. Each year the park’s wildflowers and blooming trees treat park visitors to colorful displays along park trails, roadways, and forests from early spring until mid-May. Wildflower events are designed to fit all ages and abilities and will take place throughout the day, ending with an evening program at 7 pm in the park’s outdoor amphitheater.

An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Austin Tracy Elementary School on Monday, April 15 from 2 to 7PM.

On Monday, April 15 there will be a MarioKart Tournament at the Mary Wood Memorial Library from 3:30 to 5:30PM. For ages up to 18. Please register at the Circulation Desk.

Barren County Middle School SBDM meeting for April will be Tuesday, April 16 at 3:30PM at the school.

Head Start is a federally funded program geared to prepare preschool age children for a successful school experience. If your child will be 3 or 4 years of age and you wish to apply you must provide proof of income, verification of the child’s birth and up to date immunization certificate. For more information call 651-2419 or feel free to visit the Barren County Head Start Center located at 899 Shamrock in Glasgow.

Murder at the Museum will host two interactive murder mystery events on Saturday, April 13 at 2PM and at 7PM. You are invited to a 1940’s wedding reception and murder in the lobby. The cost is $20 per person with 100% of the profits being used to replace antiquated computers and improve technology within the museum. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Cultural Center or at the door one half hour before the event begins. The programs will start on time.

The Pleasant Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate their Pastor William Bradley Lewis 50th anniversary on Saturday, April 20 at 2PM at the Bunche Center with a reception and a message from Dr. E A Duke and Owens Chapel Church. On Sunday, April 21 at the 11AM service, Pastor Ray Stewart with Queens Chapel Church and Pleasant Union Church will be the guests.

On Saturday April 20 from 10AM-12PM the City of Horse Cave will partner with Horse Cave Baptist Church, Horse Cave 1st Baptist Church, Friendship Baptist Church, and The Way Church to present the 2nd Annual Horse Cave Community Easter Egg Hunt! The event was a huge success last year and will be even better this time around. There will be music, food, prizes, activity booths, and over 10,000 eggs to hunt. The event will be held on the field beside 31-W where the Owens Hotel once stood. Come be part of this incredible community gathering!

Passover Seder Banquet will be held on April 20 at 5:00pm at Knicely Conference Center in Bowling Green. Join us as for a full meal and music, as we recount the Passover through the Haggadah, an interactive telling of the Passover story. The Passover Seder will be led by Jonathan Sacks, who comes from a family with 19 generations of Rabbis. All people are welcome regardless of background or belief. To register, call Deborah Morgan at 270-670-6781 or download a registration form at www.hopeinmessiah.org

Caney Fork Missionary Baptist Church will hole a sunrise service on Sunday, April 21 at 6AM at the church cemetery, followed by a potluck breakfast at the Etoile Clubhouse. Sunday School for this Sunday only will be at 8:30AM followed by the morning worship service at 9:30AM. The pastor is Tim Easton and everyone is invited to attend.

T.J. Regional Health has established the Hands for Hospice Volunteer Program. If you would like to volunteer your time and talents to help others, we encourage you to become a volunteer. Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

The Glenview Christian Church at 1403 Glenview Drive in Glasgow welcomes our community to our Easter services on April 21; one at 9am and the second at 10:45am. It’s going to be a powerful morning featuring Great Worship, Special photo areas, a Biscuit Bar with biscuits, jellies, and gravy. Also an Indoor Egg Hunt for the kids during both services.

The Barren County Board of Elections will meet on Tuesday, April 23 at 9AM at the Barren County Clerk’s Office for the regular monthly meeting. The meeting will continue to the Barren County Road Department to test the automatic tabulation equipment that will be used for the primary election on May 21.

Barren County Flames Special Olympics Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, April 27 from 8am-12 noon. Registration will be held through April 27 on Saturdays from 8AM to 9AM at the Barren County Family YMCA. Activities include a one mile fun walk for everyone; Special Olympics First Responder Torch Walk at Conclusion of Fun Walk; Light the Cauldron for Special Olympics; Healthy Screenings and Local Vendors. Contact Flames Coordinator James Cheely for info on becoming a sponsor 270-590-9013.

2019 Rabies Clinic will be April 27 at the Animal Shelter in Glasgow from 8AM to 12Noon. Vaccines will be $5 and Micro-chipping $25. Dogs must be on a leash and cats in a carrier. For more information call 651-7297.

The 11th annual Shake Your Paw Ball will be May 11 at 6:30pm at the Cave City Convention Center. Music will be provided by High Fidelity. Tickets are $60 which includes a meal and two drinks. For more information call Molly Taylor at 670-4422 or Margie Patton at 590-3575.

Barren County Middle School SBDM meeting will be Tuesday, May 21 at 3:30PM at the school.