An Edmonton man has been arrested after fleeing police on Sunday.

Kentucky State Trooper Ricky Cross was on routine patrol 12 miles southwest of Edmonton when he attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a Nissan Altima for a traffic violation, according to a press release from Kentucky State Police.

The driver of the Altima began to flee on KY 163, turning on and off several back roads before exiting the vehicle and running on foot. After a short foot pursuit, Trooper Cross was able to locate and arrest 38-year-old Nathan Pruitt of Edmonton.

Pruitt was charged with second degree DUI (aggravating circumstance), fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle) first degree, wanton endangerment first degree (police officer), fleeing or evading police (on foot) second degree, operating on suspended or revoked license, and resisting arrest.

Pruitt was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.