BURKESVILLE MAN ARRESTED FOR HOLDING WIFE AND DAUGHTER HOSTAGE

Kentucky State Police, Post 15 received a third party call on Sunday, April 14 around 9PM, reporting 49 year old, Tommy Thrasher of Burkesville was holding his wife and daughter hostage, refusing to let them leave.

Upon units arrival Stacy Thrasher and her juvenile daughter were able to safely exit the residence and taken to a safe location. On Monday, April 15 at approximately 1:26PM CST, Trooper Allen Shirley arrested Tommy Thrasher one mile north of Burkesville on Scotts Ferry Rd and charged him with Unlawful imprisonment 1st degree, terroristic threatening 3rd degree, and menacing. Thrasher was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.