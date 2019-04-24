TRAFFIC STOP MONDAY LEADS TO ARREST

A Glasgow man was arrested earlier this week after authorities found him to be in
possession of Hydrocodone. On Monday, the Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Park
Avenue.
As officers approached the vehicle, they observed Brandon Norris, the passenger
in the vehicle, placing an unknown item into his front pocket, according to a GPD
press release.
Officers later located 31 Hydrocodone pills in his pants pocket. Norris, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a
controlled substance, first offense (drug unspecified)
Officer Tim Maniere made the arrest, assisted by Officer Hayden Phillips.
Please Leave a Reply