TRAFFIC STOP MONDAY LEADS TO ARREST

A Glasgow man was arrested earlier this week after authorities found him to be in

possession of Hydrocodone. On Monday, the Glasgow Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Park

Avenue.

As officers approached the vehicle, they observed Brandon Norris, the passenger

in the vehicle, placing an unknown item into his front pocket, according to a GPD

press release.

Officers later located 31 Hydrocodone pills in his pants pocket. Norris, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a

controlled substance, first offense (drug unspecified)

Officer Tim Maniere made the arrest, assisted by Officer Hayden Phillips.