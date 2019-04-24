ARCHIVES FOR JANUARY 1929

0 Shares

At the City Council meeting Tuesday night 500 feet of new fire hose was purchased. At the same time the Council accepted petitions to rebuild Washington street from Green to the depot, Race St. on the west side of the public square, Front Street from Race to Broadway, and Broadway from Front to Main.

The Glasgow High School basketball team went down in defeat to the tune of 16-10 at the hands of the Slick Rock Independents. The Glasgow boys played well for their first game buy showed a lack of offensive strength at critical periods. Waller of the Slick Rock team accounted for 8 points.

UNUSUAL AUTO WRECK

Messrs. Mark Bertram and Virgil Ferguson driving a Chevrolet sedan, and Mr. Ewell Davis driving a Chevrolet coupe came together in front of the H. W. Jolly store, corner of Washing and Green street Sunday about noon, and in the concussion, the sedan was turned over on its top with the wheels straight up in the air. The crowd which gathered turned the car back on its wheels, and Mr. Bertram drove off, but the body was badly wrecked. The Davis car was only slightly damaged.

Last week Sam Hagan and Lewis Martin donated $19.50 each and Ray Short and Charley Green $20 each to the City Treasury etc., as fines for being publicly drunk.

C. PENNY CO. COMING

The J. C. Penny Co., Inc., one of the biggest chain store organizations in the US said to have 1,700 department stores in the country has taken a lease of the two store rooms being built on West Main adjoining the Cartwright corner, by Mr. E. O. Thomas and on or about May 1 will open a store there. We are assured this is to be a permanent business for Glasgow.

Mr. George W. Page of Game died last week in his 86th year. He is survived by one son, Garland, and one sister Mrs. Mary Dickinson of Paris, Ky. Mr. Page was a native of the section in which he died, and was a most excellent man. He served in the Confederate Army during the Civil War and has been one of the outstanding men of the county. He was one of 5 former Confederates in the county, those remaining being Messrs. S. S. Martin of Cave City, Joe Duvall and A. E. Peden of Glasgow and Bill Nabors of Etoile.

The annual banquet of the Chamber of Commerce, held in the dining room of Hotel Liberty, last Thursday night, was well attended by the business men of Glasgow, and was most enjoyable. Rev. J. L. Piercy pronounced the invocation; P. W. Holman made the opening remarks; Hon. W. L. Porter acted as toastmaster, and addresses were made by Judge Basil Richardson, Mr. Winn Davis, Mr. J. O. Horning, and Adj. Gen. Wm. H. Jones, Jr.

Mrs. Madeline K. Wilkinson, County Nurse, has arrived and opened her office in the Courth House. Mrs. Anna Sims, representative of the State Board of Health, is here to assist Mrs. Wilkinson in her plans for the work. Mrs. Wilkinson states that she will be in her office each Saturday morning, and will answer any question, and see anyone who comes to town and will be glad to give her advise and help in any way she can. Her first work will be to visit the schools of the small towns in the county, and to teach the pupils the gospel of right living.

At a meeting of the County School Board, held in the office of Supt. Totty, Monday, it was agreed that a new building for the Colored School in Glasgow will be built as soon as weather will permit. The Rosenwald Fund agrees to contribute to the building the sum of $1,800 if a four room brick veneer building is erected and $2,500 if it is a six room building. As to which it will be has not yet been decided. Either the County or City School Board will furnish the balance of the funds.

MULES RAN AWAY

Last Friday, the storm blew a wagon sheet onto a team of mules, belonging to Mr. Joe White, on North Jacksonway, causing the mules to run. The wagon tongue was run into Mr. Bill Conkin’s auto doing it much damage and injuring Mr. Conkin’s hand. The mules were slightly injured.

Just a glance through the Overall Factory yesterday morning, revealed that the factory is growing and will be growing for some time. The First 100 dozen overalls are completed, and they will soon be making 25 dozen per day. They have doubled the number of employees already and will continue to employ other until they can produce 1,500 dozen per week.

We call attention to the report of the Farmers National bank, found on page 3. Everybody knows the Farmers National is the largest bank in Glasgow, and this is the finest report ever made by this bank. There is no bank in Barren or any other county in this part of Kentucky that can show as large deposits as the Farmers National, and with a just pride that we call attention to this report. – There was $1,730,562 in deposits. Officers and Directors included: P. W. Holman, Sam Sears, Basil Richardson, T. J. Samson and F.N. Bradford.

INTEREST IN BASKETBALL HAS SHOWN DECIDED PICK-UP HERE

Basketball has taken hold in Glasgow with a vengeance. Two and three games each week are being played in the new gym, and the attendance is good. Glasgow is bidding strong for the district tournament this season.

Messrs. Horace Steen of Gary Ind., and Randolph Rush of Tompkinsville, Ky., champions in the game of checkers in their respective localities, met here Saturday night to have a friendly game between themselves, with the result that Mr. Steen carried off the blue ribbon. Messrs. W. C. Turner, Dexter Jones, Charley Payne and J. F> Rich of Glasgow, who strut around pretty big when it comes to checkers, were go betweens and varied the program by a number of contests between themselves.

Two raids were made by out officers in an attempt to locates some whiskey, which were only partially successful. Yesterday morning officers Matthews, Doyle and Walkup visited the home of Fred Foster, near the Tompkinsville road in the edge of town, and under the floor, 15 gallons of whiskey were uncovered, but no Foster nor any other person was found. In the afternoon the same officers, with the addition of Grover Britt, visited the home of H. A. Gulick, out the Cave City Road, and found many kegs, three of them in the cellar, all smelled of whiskey, but had been emptied. Mr. Gulick was very accommodating and helped the officers with the search.

JANUARY TERM OF COURT NEARS END

Cases of particular interest disposed of this week:

George Jackson was sent to the penitentiary for one year on liquor handling charge; Vap Redford was fined one hundred and given 30 days in jail on liquor violation charge.

Ben Dowell, negro preacher, was on trial Tuesday charged with uttering worthless check for $235,Jury hung.

Guy Church charged with liquor in possession pleaded guilty and was fined $100 and given 30 days in jail.

NEW FUNERAL PARLORS OPEN IN MURRAY HOME ON SO. GREEN

Messrs. J. W. and D. F. Brownlee recently opened a funeral home in the Murray old home, corner of College and Green Streets. Both Gentlemen are former Hart Co. residents.

TIMES BUILDING IS SOLD TO DR. C. C. HOWARD: WILL IMPROVE IT

The Times building, west side of the public square, occupied by The Times and The Western Union and offices of Dr. C. C. Howard, has been purchased outright by Dr. Howard, who has heretofore owned only one-half interest in the property. Dr. Howard purchased the half-interest of Mr. Geo. J. Ellis. Dr. Howard has some thoughts of improving the building by addition to second floor in rear and installation of a modern heating plant.

Woods Richardson, who has been engaged in business in Van Lear, KY., the past several years has returned to Glasgow to make his home. He has been given position in the Times office. And he duties will be solicitation of advertising and job-work, news gatherer, press-feeder, Compositor, type distributer, running copy, working nights, folding papers, cutting stock, taking cussing’s and abuses and filling dates between time. Seriously, we propose putting him through the mill all other newspaper men know so well. And when he calls around, please give him an ear.

If plans work out, Adjutant General W. H. Jones, Jr., will establish cavalry troop of the Ky. State Guard in Glasgow and a regimental band. General Jones, before the Chamber of Commerce Last week, outlined his hope for this unit. Representatives of Gen. Jones’ office will be here Feb. ninth to go into the matter in detail. Gen. Jones is very anxious to have this unit for Glasgow. And he is doing all in his power to accomplish this difficult task. Glasgow should rally to him and lend aid and support.