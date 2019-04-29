CHURCH AND COMMUNITY CALENDAR FOR MONDAY, APRIL 29, 2019

0 Shares

Community and Church Events– Monday, April 29 2019

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting will be held at 4:30PM today in the high school library at 4:30PM.

April Artist’s Work at the Cultural Center in the Snavely Gallery is by Mr. Terry Brooks.

Peters Creek Church of Christ will hold a Back to the Bible Gospel Meeting will continue through this Wednesday, May 1. Tommy Thornhill, Sr from Ozark, Arkansas will be the speaker. Service time is 7PM. The church is located at 856 Thomerson Park Road.

New sessions of Community Education Acrylic Painting Classes will begin tonight and Tuesday, April 30 at the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Classes are for anyone 13 and up whether you are a new painter or an experienced painter. The classes are from 5:30 to 7:30PM for 6 weeks and the cost is $40. You may pre-register by calling 670-2778 and get your list of supplies needed or just come to class this Monday or Tuesday whichever night is convenient for you.

Parent nominations for the 2019/2020 Glasgow High School SBDM Council will be accepted today through this Thursday, May 2 at noon. Elections will be held in the front office of Glasgow High School from 8:00 am until 2:00 pm on Friday, May 3rd. Nominated parent representatives must be available on Monday, June 3 from 12 – 6 for mandatory training.

The Barren County Agriculture Department Greenhouse Sales are open and ready for business. Different types of Tomatoes, Peppers, Cabbage, Cauliflower, Broccoli, Cucumbers, Squash, Brussels Sprouts and Eggplant. Different type of flowers and hanging baskets are for sale also. The greenhouse is located directly behind the high school and is open Monday through Friday from 8AM to 3PM until May 15.

Cave City Event Planning Meeting will be held this Thursday, May 2 in the Cave City – City Hall at 5PM. Everyone one welcome.

Avenue Church, located at 315 Columbia Avenue in Glasgow will be hosting a spring/summer children’s clothing giveaway for ages 3 through high school this Saturday, May 4 from 9:00-12:00 noon. Signs will be posted upon entering.

A Big Country Breakfast will be held this Saturday, May 4 from 7 to 10:30AM at the Hiseville Christian Church. Menu will be country ham, sausage, bacon, gravy, biscuits, eggs, hash-browns, sliced tomatoes, coffee, milk, juice & enough red-eyed gravy to float a bass boat.

All proceeds will benefit The Galilean Children’s Home. For more information call Jim Rich at 590-5569, Bo Matthew at 834-9026, or Kim Harper at 834-0066.

The 21st Century Programs at Metcalfe County Schools are bringing you two productions in May. First, MCHS will present “The Addams Family” May 9, 10 and 11 at 6pm each night. The musical comedy features the familiar creepy and kooky family as they adapt to change.

Then, MCMS will present “The Big Bad Musical” in which the audience must decide the outcome of the biggest trial ever in the fairy-tale world — against the notorious Big Bad Wolf! Dates are May 13, 14 and 15 at 6pm each night.

The 11th annual Shake Your Paw Ball will be May 11 at 6:30pm at the Cave City Convention Center. Music will be provided by High Fidelity. Tickets are $60 which includes a meal and two drinks. For more information call Molly Taylor at 670-4422 or Margie Patton at 590-3575.

Glasgow First Nazarene Church, located at 600 East Main is having the annual Garden and Potpourri on Saturday, May 11 from 7AM to 2PM. Please check out the huge assortment of hanging baskets, bedding plants, vegetable plants, bake sale, silent auction baskets and other booths. It is a great opportunity to stop by and get mom that special Mother’s Day gift.

Barren County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association 5th annual Revin Up For Kids Car, Truck and Bike Shop 2019 will be held from 9AM to 3PM on Saturday, May 18 at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green. Judging starts at 11AM. For more information call 670-1719.

Barren County Middle School SBDM meeting will be Tuesday, May 21 at 3:30PM at the school.

Registration for the Parks and Recreation June camp sessions are for ages 5-7 will is ongoing for June and July sessions. The camp is Monday through Friday 9 am – 2 pm in our Day Camp building located behind the Glasgow City Pool in American Legion Park. Each Camper will get free breakfast & lunch every day plus a free Day Camp shirt. The activities include daily trips to the City Pool, a Movie Theater trip on Wednesdays and a field trip to Ralphie’s Fun Center on Fridays. There is a limited number of spots available for each week so be sure you get registered soon. Registration cost is $48 per participant.

Kentucky Career Center will hold a Career Center Event on Thursday, May 23 from 9 to 11:30AM. Multiple employers will be interviewing and hiring during the event. The Career Center is located at 445 North Green Street in Glasgow. For more information call 651-2121.

Head Start is a federally funded program geared to prepare preschool age children for a successful school experience. If your child will be 3 or 4 years of age and you wish to apply you must provide proof of income, verification of the child’s birth and up to date immunization certificate. For more information call 651-2419 or feel free to visit the Barren County Head Start Center located at 899 Shamrock in Glasgow.

Glasgow Police Department is taking applications for the Junior Police Academy that will run July 29 through August 2. Applications can be picked up at the Glasgow Police Department, Glasgow/Barren County Middle Schools or the Boys and Girls Club. This is open to 6, 7 and 8th grade students in the Glasgow/ Barren County Schools. For more information contact Lt Jabin McGuire at 651-6165. The deadline to submit your application is June 1.

Registration for our Park and Recreation 2019 Summer Swim Lessons is ongoing. There are 5 different levels to match all skill sets and two different session times on Monday – Thursday to match your schedule. The cost is $48 per participant and all participants must be 5 years old to register. Sessions are as follows: June 3 – 14, June 17 – 28, July 8 – 19, and July 22 – Aug. 2. For further information on any Parks & Recreation programs/events, please call 651-3811 or 651-9012. Office hours are Monday – Friday from 7:30 am – 4:30 pm & we are located at 309 S. Liberty Street.

Volunteers are needed to help with meal service, clerical and office duties, housekeeping, errands, social visits and community events. Any amount of time will do and flexible schedules allow you to lend a hand when you can. Medical experience is not necessary to become a hospice volunteer. To find out more about becoming a volunteer, please call T.J. Samson’s Hospice program at 270-651-4430 or visit www.tjsamson.org.

T.J. Regional Health has established the Hands for Hospice Volunteer Program. If you would like to volunteer your time and talents to help others, we encourage you to become a volunteer.

Cave City Proud is seeking photos and brief information on Cave City Veterans of any era for a Veterans Tribute Wall. There would be a minimum $5 donation required to defer expenses of frames and photo reproductions. Photos will not be returned. Send your photos to Cave City Proud, PO Box 45, Cave City, KY 42127. For more information contact: Pat Hatcher – 270-773-4319 or Seaborn Ellzey – 270-590-3022.