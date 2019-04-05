0 Shares

Christopher Leroyse “Cookie” Hunt, 71, Cave City, passed away Saturday, May 04, 2019 at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born April 08, 1948 in Edmonson County to the late James and Zell Cooper Hunt. He was retired from Dart and was a member of Caveland Church. He was a mason and member of the Hiseville Lodge #787.

Survivors include his son, Richard Hunt, Cave City; a grandson, Mason Hunt, Cave City and two great-grandchildren, Richard Lee Hunt and Severus Hunt.

Funeral services will be at 2 PM Monday, May 06 at the Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City with burial in the Cave City Cemetery. Masonic rites will be at 7 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Visitation at the funeral home will be on Sunday from 4 to 8 PM and on Monday from 12 noon until time of service.