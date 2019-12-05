TRAFFIC IMPACTS FOR THIS WEEK

0 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (May 10, 2019) – The expected traffic impacts in District 3 for May 13 through May 17 are listed below. All work is subject to change. For more information checkout the new GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District 3 on Twitter @kytcdistrict3 and Facebook @kytcdistrict3.

I-65

• Two lanes in the northbound and southbound directions are expected to be closed through Wednesday, May 15th at the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway interchange at the 43 mile marker. These closures will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The southbound closure will be done nightly for approximately two weeks. Law enforcement will be present during the closures. The work is weather dependent so it’s possible the schedule could change.

I-165 (Formerly the Natcher Parkway)

• A lane closure is in place in the northbound direction between exit 3 (US 31-W Nashville Road) and exit 5 (US 68 Russellville Road). Construction to lengthen the ramps and widen the bridge over the railroad tracks is currently underway. Travel delays are possible during peak drive time hours. Please slow down and use caution in this area.

• Resurfacing from the Green River Bridge to the Ohio County line in the southbound direction should be expected along with lane closures. Northbound direction has finished.

Allen County

• KY 98 Brownsford Road- Work will continue throughout the KY 98 realignment project in the Durham Springs area. Speed limit throughout the new roadway will remain at 35 MPH until construction is complete. Motorist should use caution to obey the lowered speed limits while traveling in the area.

• KY 585 Old Franklin Road- Crews will be present putting the finishing touches on a resurfacing project on KY 585 from KY 1332 to Allen/Simpson County line. Flaggers will be present and traffic down to one lane during working hours.

Barren County

• KY 255 Mammoth Cave Parkway– Contractors are expected to work on resurfacing project along KY 255 between US 31W extending north to Mammoth Cave Avenue, a distance of 0.25 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

• US 68 Edmonton Road – Contractors are expected to work on a resurfacing project that will also improve roadside features along US 68 from the intersection of Lecta Salem Road extending east to the Metcalfe County line, a distance of 6.21 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

• KY 571 Seymour Park Road – Contractors are expected to work on a preventative maintenance project that will also improve roadside features along KY 571 from the intersection of KY 740 extending north to the Hart County line, a distance of 2.29 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

• KY 1318 Lucas Road – Contractors are expected to work on a preventative maintenance project that will also improve roadside features along KY 1318 from North Lucas Road extending east to the intersection of US 31 E, a distance of 0.98 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

• KY 1330 Kino Road – Contractors are expected to work on a preventative maintenance project that will also improve roadside features along KY 1330 from the intersection of KY 90 extending east to the Metcalfe County line, a distance of 4.52 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

Edmonson County

• Brownsville Road KY 259 – Contractors are expected to work on a preventive maintenance project that will also improve roadside features along KY 259 from the Warren County line extending north towards KY 101, a distance of 8.84 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

Metcalfe County

• KY 163 Tompkinsville Road – Motorists traveling on KY 163 in Metcalfe County need to be aware of an upcoming temporary closing of a section of the roadway. An ongoing project to replace a bridge over Rogers Creek will temporary close KY 163 between Robertson Shaw Road and Radford Martin Road. The closure is expected to begin Monday, May 13 and reopen Wednesday, May 29. Traffic will be switched onto the new bridge when the roadway reopens. Randolph Good Luck Road will be closed during this time period as well.

There are message boards in place to inform motorists that the closure is going to occur. The signed detour route will utilize routes on KY 90, KY 640, KY 861, US 68.

The closure is being done so the new bridging structure approaches can be constructed to meet the current roadway.

Monroe County

• KY 100 Center Point Road (Mile Point 24)- A temporary traffic signal remains in place to keep motorist off an area of roadway that has slid during winter rains. KYTC is in the process of letting a contract to repair the slide, the temporary signal will remain in place until the slide is repaired.

• Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass will continue. Folks in the community will notice signs placed in advance of the construction zones. Since it is a new route, most of the construction will take place away from traffic; however, as construction progresses, some traffic impacts will occur particularly at intersections. Notice will be given as these impacts happen throughout the course of the project. Cloyd Road has been closed to through traffic indefinitely.

Simpson County

• KY 100 west from KY 1008 to Logan County line- Work will continue on a resurfacing and curve improvement project in the area. Paving and earths work operations will require traffic to be down to one lane in multiple locations throughout the project and motorist should use caution while traveling through the project.

• KY 816 Schweitzer from Tennessee state line to Charlie Butts Road – Crews will be present working on pipe replacements for an upcoming resurfacing project. Flaggers will be present and traffic down to one lane in replacement locations during working hours. Motorist should use caution while traveling the area.

Warren County

• US 231 Scottsville Road – Crews will continue to work on a highway Safety Improvement Project near the intersection with Shive Lane. A new right in and right out only entrance is being constructed to the frontage road. A physically barrier will be installed on Shive Lane to prevent motorists from making left turns into and out of the frontage road. The front road is signed to prohibit those movements already.

• US 231 Scottsville Road – The contractor is planning to begin milling operations on US 231 Scottsville Road between the KY 9007 intersection and Wilson road. The plan is to mill the entire surface and then replace the asphalt. This will be performed during the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

• US 31-W Nashvlle Road and US 231 Campbell Lane – Crews are expected to being work on a Highway Safety Improvement Project near the intersection of US 31-W Nashville Road and US 231 Campbell Lane. A concrete median safety feature is going to be installed along US 231 Campbell Lane. Crews are expected to begin working Sunday night if weather allows. Motorists should use caution while traveling in this area.