Metcalfe County man arrested after stealing vehicle

On May 22, Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Deputy Logan Richardson responded to a residence on Apple Grove Road in the Summer Shade community in reference to a vehicle theft. The suspect entered the residence while the owner was behind the house, mowing her yard. Once inside, the suspect took the keys to a 2005 white Chevy Colorado pickup, and removed the vehicle from the residence.

Through investigation, police were able to identify the suspect as Danny “Jason” Billingsley, 35, Summer Shade. Deputy Richardson developed sufficient information to lead to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Billingsley for the offenses of Burglary 2nd Degree and Theft By Unlawful Taking (Auto)(Over $500 But Under $10,000).

The location of the vehicle remains unknown.

The arrest warrant was executed on Billingsley at the Barren County Jail by members of the Glasgow Police Department.

Deputy Richardson was assisted with the investigation by Deputy Jarrod Steele.

