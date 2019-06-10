WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

Metcalfe County authorites searching for missing man

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man.

According to authorities, Adam D. McCoy, 41, left his residence on Glen Shaw Road May 24. McCoy was driving his blue and gray 1984 GMC pickup truck. The license plate is Kentucky 251YZC.

McCoy has not contacted any members of his family since he left the residence, according to police. Police say they do not have any leads on where McCoy may have went.

McCoy is 6-foot tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has a medium build with green eyes and balding brown hair. McCoy has a tattoo of a confederate flag and an eagle on his right
shoulder.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 432-3041 or the Kentucky State Police in Columbia at (270) 384-4796.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.