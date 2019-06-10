Metcalfe County authorites searching for missing man

0 Shares

The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man.

According to authorities, Adam D. McCoy, 41, left his residence on Glen Shaw Road May 24. McCoy was driving his blue and gray 1984 GMC pickup truck. The license plate is Kentucky 251YZC.

McCoy has not contacted any members of his family since he left the residence, according to police. Police say they do not have any leads on where McCoy may have went.

McCoy is 6-foot tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has a medium build with green eyes and balding brown hair. McCoy has a tattoo of a confederate flag and an eagle on his right

shoulder.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 432-3041 or the Kentucky State Police in Columbia at (270) 384-4796.