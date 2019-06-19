WCLU

WILBUR “RED” CHILDRESS

Wilbur “Red” Childress of Cub Run passed away Tuesday, June 18 at the Medical Center at Caverna, with his family by his side.   He was the son of the late Melvin & Lena Wilson Childress.

Red was a farmer, mechanic, carpenter, an avid hunter & fisherman.  He loved his family and John Deere tractors.  He never met a stranger and loved to talk.

Red is survived by his wife of 65 years Georgia Belle Sanders Childress

Three daughters Debra Hawkins & husband Perry, Machelle Holloway & husband John & Shannon Childress

Daughter-in-law Donna Carroll

Nine grandchildren-Travis Childress, Jarrid Childress, Lauren Childress Carter, Kyle Childress,

Faith Hawkins Crump, Hope Hawkins, John Darin Holloway, Dustin Holloway & Rhiannon Holloway Graupner

18 great-grandchildren, a sister Leda Childress & husband Kenneth and several nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his only son Kevin Childress and six brothers Hurley, R.A., Alvin, Lilbon,

Eugene & Jimmy; five sisters Wilma, Aleene, Sally, Pauline & Geraldine.

A Celebration of Life services for Wilbur “Red” Childress will be 1pm Saturday, June 22 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Hill Grove Cemetery.  Visitation will be Friday from 10am-9pm and after 8am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home.  The family request that memorial donations be given to the Hill Grove Cemetery Fund, these donations may be left at the funeral home.

 

